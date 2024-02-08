American Prestige
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Podcast
Chat
Subscribe
Series
Reading Lists
Episodes By Region/Topic
Archive
Leaderboard
About
New
Top
Discussion
This Week in History - February 5-11
Fast facts of history read at a leisurely pace: it’s This Week in History with Producer Jake, brought to you by Foreign Exchanges. Get your AP paid…
6 hrs ago
•
American Prestige
1
Share this post
This Week in History - February 5-11
www.americanprestigepod.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
Interview with Ruwaida Kamal Amer
Derek's interview with the Gaza-based journalist
13 hrs ago
•
American Prestige
11
Share this post
Interview with Ruwaida Kamal Amer
www.americanprestigepod.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
Special - US Base "Tower 22" in Jordan w/ Ken Klippenstein
Danny and Derek welcome back Ken Klippenstein, investigative reporter for The Intercept, to discuss his recent piece detailing the situation at Tower…
14 hrs ago
•
American Prestige
10
Share this post
Special - US Base "Tower 22" in Jordan w/ Ken Klippenstein
www.americanprestigepod.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
E134 - The Queer State w/ Samuel Huneke
Danny and Derek welcome back Samuel Huneke, assistant professor of history at George Mason University, to talk about his new book, A Queer Theory of the…
Feb 6
•
American Prestige
12
Share this post
E134 - The Queer State w/ Samuel Huneke
www.americanprestigepod.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
2
Bonus - The History of the Kurds, Ep. 7 w/ Djene Bajalan
Danny and Derek are again with Djene Bajalan, associate professor of history at Missouri State University, discussing Kurdish history. This episode…
Feb 3
•
American Prestige
7
Share this post
Bonus - The History of the Kurds, Ep. 7 w/ Djene Bajalan
www.americanprestigepod.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
AP x Nonzero - What’s Next for Gaza and Israel? w/ Robert Wright
Welcome to the third installment of the collaboration between AP and Nonzero Newsletter! Paid subscribers get a discounted membership to Nonzero— just…
Feb 2
•
American Prestige
19
Share this post
AP x Nonzero - What’s Next for Gaza and Israel? w/ Robert Wright
www.americanprestigepod.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
15
News - Drone Strike on US Base, Gaza Ceasefire Talks, Record US Weapons Sales
Danny and Derek return with headlines from around the globe. This week: the ICJ decision on Israel (0:29), Israeli accusations of UNRWA (5:08…
Feb 2
•
American Prestige
13
Share this post
News - Drone Strike on US Base, Gaza Ceasefire Talks, Record US Weapons Sales
www.americanprestigepod.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
Special - Iran and the Current Middle East Conflict w/ Negar Mortazavi
Danny and Derek speak with Negar Mortazavi, journalist and host of The Iran Podcast, about Iran’s role in the current situation in the Middle East. They…
Feb 1
•
American Prestige
10
Share this post
Special - Iran and the Current Middle East Conflict w/ Negar Mortazavi
www.americanprestigepod.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
2
January 2024
This Week in History - January 29-February 4
Danny and Derek let Producer Jake out of The Box just long enough to bring you tidbits of history, brought to you by Foreign Exchanges. Get your AP paid…
Jan 31
•
American Prestige
6
Share this post
This Week in History - January 29-February 4
www.americanprestigepod.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
E133 - Video Games, War, and Capitalism w/ Adam Ganser and Michael Swaim
From action-packed blockbusters to contemplative indies, video games have portrayed politics and violence in myriad ways
Jan 30
•
American Prestige
22
Share this post
E133 - Video Games, War, and Capitalism w/ Adam Ganser and Michael Swaim
www.americanprestigepod.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
36
Special - The ICJ Israel Case Explainer w/ Aslı Bâli
Danny and Derek chat with Aslı Bâli, professor of law at Yale Law School. Aslı, whose research focuses largely on human rights law and the law of the…
Jan 28
•
American Prestige
28
Share this post
Special - The ICJ Israel Case Explainer w/ Aslı Bâli
www.americanprestigepod.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
11
Bonus - Nakba in the Age of Catastrophe w/ Sherene Seikaly
Danny and Derek speak with Sherene Seikaly, associate professor of history at UC Santa Barbara and historian of Palestine, about the eponymous piece she…
Jan 28
•
American Prestige
20
Share this post
Bonus - Nakba in the Age of Catastrophe w/ Sherene Seikaly
www.americanprestigepod.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
2
© 2024 American Prestige
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start Writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great writing
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts