This Week in History - February 5-11
Fast facts of history read at a leisurely pace: it’s This Week in History with Producer Jake, brought to you by Foreign Exchanges. Get your AP paid…
  
American Prestige
Interview with Ruwaida Kamal Amer
Derek's interview with the Gaza-based journalist
  
American Prestige
Special - US Base "Tower 22" in Jordan w/ Ken Klippenstein
Danny and Derek welcome back Ken Klippenstein, investigative reporter for The Intercept, to discuss his recent piece detailing the situation at Tower…
  
American Prestige
E134 - The Queer State w/ Samuel Huneke
Danny and Derek welcome back Samuel Huneke, assistant professor of history at George Mason University, to talk about his new book, A Queer Theory of the…
  
American Prestige
Bonus - The History of the Kurds, Ep. 7 w/ Djene Bajalan
Danny and Derek are again with Djene Bajalan, associate professor of history at Missouri State University, discussing Kurdish history. This episode…
  
American Prestige
AP x Nonzero - What’s Next for Gaza and Israel? w/ Robert Wright
Welcome to the third installment of the collaboration between AP and Nonzero Newsletter! Paid subscribers get a discounted membership to Nonzero— just…
  
American Prestige
News - Drone Strike on US Base, Gaza Ceasefire Talks, Record US Weapons Sales
Danny and Derek return with headlines from around the globe. This week: the ICJ decision on Israel (0:29), Israeli accusations of UNRWA (5:08…
  
American Prestige
Special - Iran and the Current Middle East Conflict w/ Negar Mortazavi
Danny and Derek speak with Negar Mortazavi, journalist and host of The Iran Podcast, about Iran’s role in the current situation in the Middle East. They…
  
American Prestige
January 2024

This Week in History - January 29-February 4
Danny and Derek let Producer Jake out of The Box just long enough to bring you tidbits of history, brought to you by Foreign Exchanges. Get your AP paid…
  
American Prestige
E133 - Video Games, War, and Capitalism w/ Adam Ganser and Michael Swaim
From action-packed blockbusters to contemplative indies, video games have portrayed politics and violence in myriad ways
  
American Prestige
Special - The ICJ Israel Case Explainer w/ Aslı Bâli
Danny and Derek chat with Aslı Bâli, professor of law at Yale Law School. Aslı, whose research focuses largely on human rights law and the law of the…
  
American Prestige
Bonus - Nakba in the Age of Catastrophe w/ Sherene Seikaly
Danny and Derek speak with Sherene Seikaly, associate professor of history at UC Santa Barbara and historian of Palestine, about the eponymous piece she…
  
American Prestige
