Bonus - Gun Country, Ep. 3 w/Drew McKevitt (Preview)

Drew McKevitt, the John D. Winters Endowed Professor of History at Louisiana Tech University, joins the program to conclude his conversation with Danny and Derek about his book Gun Country: Gun Capitalism, Culture, and Control in Cold War America. This episode explores the repercussions of the 1968 Gun Control Act, grassroots gun control groups formed in its wake, gun rights groups, the Firearm Owners' Protection Act of 1986, the rise of the militia movement, UN attempts to regulate guns in the 1990s, school shootings and mass shootings, and where things stand today.

