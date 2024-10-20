Bonus - FEMA, Climate Castrophe, and Western North Carolina w/ Jessica Pishko (Preview)

Asheville-based journalist and lawyer Jessica Pishko chats with Danny and Derek about the aftermath of Hurricane Helene in North Carolina and the state response. They discuss the state of affairs in Western North Carolina, the model of FEMA as part of the Department of Homeland Security, the federal government's messaging around this disaster, the proliferation of disinformation, the future of disaster relief as climate change worsens, and more. They also preview a future discussion about Jessica's book The Highest Law in the Land: How the Unchecked Power of Sheriffs Threatens Democracy.

Check out Jessica's pieces on Helene and Asheville, "Climate Catastrophe Comes to Asheville" and "Outrage and Paranoia After Hurricane Helene".

