American Prestige
American Prestige
Bonus - FEMA, Climate Castrophe, and Western North Carolina w/ Jessica Pishko (Preview)
0:00
-5:15

Bonus - FEMA, Climate Castrophe, and Western North Carolina w/ Jessica Pishko (Preview)

American Prestige
Oct 20, 2024
Share
Transcript

Asheville-based journalist and lawyer Jessica Pishko chats with Danny and Derek about the aftermath of Hurricane Helene in North Carolina and the state response. They discuss the state of affairs in Western North Carolina, the model of FEMA as part of the Department of Homeland Security, the federal government's messaging around this disaster, the proliferation of disinformation, the future of disaster relief as climate change worsens, and more. They also preview a future discussion about Jessica's book The Highest Law in the Land: How the Unchecked Power of Sheriffs Threatens Democracy.

Sign up now at Supporting Cast for the full episode!

Check out Jessica's pieces on Helene and Asheville, "Climate Catastrophe Comes to Asheville" and "Outrage and Paranoia After Hurricane Helene".

Don't forget to get your copy of Matt Christman’s Book ¡No Pasarán! here.

Discussion about this podcast

American Prestige
American Prestige
A podcast from Daniel Bessner and Derek Davison that provides listeners with everything they need to know about what’s going on in the world.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
American Prestige
Recent Episodes
Bonus - Gun Country, Ep. 3 w/Drew McKevitt (Preview)
  American Prestige
Special - The Middle East Regional War (PREVIEW)
  American Prestige
Special - Hurricane Helene Hits North Carolina w/ Jake Aron
  American Prestige
E 178 - Gun Country, Ep. 1 w/Drew McKevitt
  American Prestige
Bonus - Ukraine's Neoliberal Reconstruction w/ Lily Lynch (PREVIEW)
  American Prestige
News - Israel Escalates in Lebanon, More US $ and Weapons to Ukraine, Morales v Arce Supporters in Bolivia
  American Prestige
E177 - One Year of Gaza w/ Rashid Khalidi
  American Prestige