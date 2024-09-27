The hurricane is making landfall, but over the storm you can still hear Danny and Derek deliver the news. This week: an update on the latest escalations in Lebanon (1:13), the potential Israeli invasion (4:23), and Israel's rejection of the US-France ceasefire push (5:57); in Gaza, Israel may imminently besiege the north of the strip (8:22), the Biden administration gives up on a ceasefire (10:06), and the ProPublica report on an apparent humanitarian coverup by State Department leadership (13:24); heavy fighting continues in Al Fashir and Khartoum in Sudan (16:19); the US may be sending forces back to Chad (18:49); Sri Lanka elects a leftist president (20:37); Russia may be negotiating with the Houthis/Ansar Allah over missiles (22:42); Zelenskyy floats a "victory plan" for Ukraine (25:22); in Bolivia, more fighting between Arce and Morales supporters (30:41); a New Cold War update featuring China testing an ICBM (33:06) and Biden's last Quad meeting (34:59); and Joseph Robinet Biden gives his final United Nations General Assembly address (36:51).
Paid subscribers: don’t forget to move your subscription to Supporting Cast.
News - Israel Escalates in Lebanon, More US $ and Weapons to Ukraine, Morales v Arce Supporters in Bolivia