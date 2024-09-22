American Prestige
Bonus - India and the 1970s Energy Crisis w/ Elizbeth Chatterjee (PREVIEW)
Bonus - India and the 1970s Energy Crisis w/ Elizbeth Chatterjee (PREVIEW)

American Prestige
Sep 22, 2024
Transcript

Danny and Derek are joined by Elizabeth Chatterjee, assistant professor of environmental history at the University of Chicago, to talk about her essay "Late Acceleration: The Indian Emergency and the Early 1970s Energy Crisis", an excerpt from her forthcoming book Electric Democracy: An Energy History of India from Colonialism to Climate Change. Liz contextualizes India within the idea of the Anthropocene, narratives around India's carbon emissions, the country's approaches to governance with electricity in the early 1970s, the broader climate-food-energy crises at the time, the Emergency (constitutional dictatorship) of 1975, the rise of coal, and more.

