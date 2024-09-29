Bonus - Ukraine's Neoliberal Reconstruction w/ Lily Lynch (PREVIEW)

Writer and journalist Lily Lynch is back on the program to talk about her latest piece for The New Statesmen, "The neoliberal battle for Ukraine's reconstruction". The group discuss some of the entities already investing in the country's post-war future, Zelenskyy's TV career in the context of post-Cold War Ukraine, his theory of governance, the marriage of tech and anti-corruption, how war has affected the effort at liberalization, and more.

Follow Lily on Twitter @lilyslynch, and check out her work regularly appearing in The New Statesman and New Left Review.

