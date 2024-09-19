American Prestige
American Prestige
AP x Nonzero - Israel-Hamas, Year One w/ Robert Wright
0:00
-1:20:42

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of American Prestige

AP x Nonzero - Israel-Hamas, Year One w/ Robert Wright

American Prestige
Sep 19, 2024
∙ Paid
Share

The bi-monthly collaboration between AP and Nonzero Newsletter continues! Paid subscribers get a discounted membership to Nonzero— just scroll below the paywall near the bottom of the description, where you’ll also find the video for the Overtime segment.

Subscribe at Supporting Cast

0:00 Would a different US president have made a difference for Gaza?

14:08 Saudi-Israel normalization takes a step back

19:12 Is all hope lost for a two-state solution?

26:27 Making sense of Israel’s pager attacks in Lebanon

35:04 Heading to Overtime—and an AP PSA

This post is for paid subscribers

American Prestige
American Prestige
A podcast from Daniel Bessner and Derek Davison that provides listeners with everything they need to know about what’s going on in the world.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
American Prestige
Recent Episodes
Reminder: We're Moving Tomorrow
  American Prestige
Special - Electronics Attacks in Lebanon w/ Séamus Malekafzali
  American Prestige
This Week in History - September 18-24
  American Prestige
E176 - The United States vs Social Democracy in Ecuador w/ Ryan Grim and Jose Olivares
  American Prestige
Bonus - The Russia-Ukraine Fall Update w/ Mark Ames
  American Prestige
News - IDF Kills American Citizen, Mexico Judicial Reform, Pentagon Seeks New Home in West Africa
  American Prestige
UNLOCKED: Special - Rescue 9/11 w/ Jim Lobe and Laila Ujayli
  American Prestige