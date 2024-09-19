AP x Nonzero - Israel-Hamas, Year One w/ Robert Wright

The bi-monthly collaboration between AP and Nonzero Newsletter continues! Paid subscribers get a discounted membership to Nonzero— just scroll below the paywall near the bottom of the description, where you’ll also find the video for the Overtime segment.

0:00 Would a different US president have made a difference for Gaza?

14:08 Saudi-Israel normalization takes a step back

19:12 Is all hope lost for a two-state solution?

26:27 Making sense of Israel’s pager attacks in Lebanon

35:04 Heading to Overtime—and an AP PSA