E177 - One Year of Gaza w/ Rashid Khalidi

Rashid Khalidi, the Edward Said emeritus professor of modern Arab studies at Columbia University, is back on the program for a discussion of where things stand regarding Palestine, the diaspora, and the Palestinian national movement. They talk about the abysmal state of US politics around the issue, Western and Israeli media coverage, the generational shift in Americans' outlook, Palestinian nationalism in the wake of the past year's onslaught, Fatah, current regional governing structures and the prospect of democracy, and more.

