E177 - One Year of Gaza w/ Rashid Khalidi
E177 - One Year of Gaza w/ Rashid Khalidi

Sep 24, 2024
Rashid Khalidi, the Edward Said emeritus professor of modern Arab studies at Columbia University, is back on the program for a discussion of where things stand regarding Palestine, the diaspora, and the Palestinian national movement. They talk about the abysmal state of US politics around the issue, Western and Israeli media coverage, the generational shift in Americans' outlook, Palestinian nationalism in the wake of the past year's onslaught, Fatah, current regional governing structures and the prospect of democracy, and more.

Be sure to check out our series with Dr. Khalidi, A History of Modern Palestine.

Grab a copy of his book The Hundred Years' War on Palestine.

A podcast from Daniel Bessner and Derek Davison that provides listeners with everything they need to know about what’s going on in the world.
