Special - The Middle East Regional War (PREVIEW)
Special - The Middle East Regional War (PREVIEW)

Oct 02, 2024
Danny and Derek give an update on Israel's invasion of Lebanon, Iran's ballistic missile strikes, what this means for Gaza, and the strategy (?) of Joe "does not have a doctorate in foreign affairs" Biden.

