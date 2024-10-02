Danny and Derek give an update on Israel's invasion of Lebanon, Iran's ballistic missile strikes, what this means for Gaza, and the strategy (?) of Joe "does not have a doctorate in foreign affairs" Biden.
Special - The Middle East Regional War (PREVIEW)
Oct 02, 2024
A podcast from Daniel Bessner and Derek Davison that provides listeners with everything they need to know about what's going on in the world.
