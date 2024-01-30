American Prestige
E133 - Video Games, War, and Capitalism w/ Adam Ganser and Michael Swaim
From action-packed blockbusters to contemplative indies, video games have portrayed politics and violence in myriad ways
Jan 30, 2024
Danny and Derek sit down with Adam Ganser and Michael Swaim of the 1Upsmanship podcast to discuss the confluence of history, U.S. foreign policy, and capitalism in video games. The group broaches topics like the implicit politics of first-person shooters, the capitalist logic in games based on survival and growth, the portrayal of governments in different series, and how far developers can go to portray the reality of war in a game.

Check out more of Adam and Michael's work at their Small Beans podcast network!

