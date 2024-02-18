American Prestige
American Prestige
Bonus - Gerontocracy in U.S. Politics w/ Samuel Moyn
Preview
0:00
-4:02

Bonus - Gerontocracy in U.S. Politics w/ Samuel Moyn

American Prestige
Feb 18, 2024
∙ Paid
Share

In the second half of a double header, Samuel Moyn, Chancellor Kent Professor of Law and History at Yale, speaks with Danny and Derek about our aged political leaders. The group touches on the history of gerontocracy in politics, what about it specifically reflects American culture around aging and mortality, why anyone would want to spend their final y…

This post is for paid subscribers

American Prestige
American Prestige
A podcast from Daniel Bessner and Derek Davison that provides listeners with everything they need to know about what’s going on in the world.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Email mobile setup link
Appears in episode
American Prestige
Recent Episodes
4:08
This Week in History - February 12-18
  
American Prestige
39:11
News - Gaza War, Pakistan Election, Venezuela-Guyana Tensions
  
American Prestige
49:05
Special - The Imminent Israeli Offensive in Rafah w/ Mohammad Alsaafin
  
American Prestige
52:09
E135 - US Security Assistance to Africa w/ Elizabeth Shackelford
  
American Prestige
51:05
Bonus - Liberalism vs. Liberalism w/ Samuel Moyn
  
American Prestige
39:15
News - US Strikes in Iraq and Syria, Sudan Humanitarian Disaster, Zelensky Fires Top General
  
American Prestige
4:18
This Week in History - February 5-11
  
American Prestige