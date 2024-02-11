American Prestige
Bonus - Liberalism vs. Liberalism w/ Samuel Moyn
Bonus - Liberalism vs. Liberalism w/ Samuel Moyn

Feb 11, 2024
Samuel Moyn, Chancellor Kent Professor of Law and History at Yale, makes his return to the pod to discuss his book Liberalism Against Itself: Cold War Intellectuals and the Making of Our Times. The group examines the Cold War liberal intellectuals featured in the book like Isaiah Berlin, Gertrude Himmelfarb, and Karl Popper, the interwar roots of Americ…

American Prestige

