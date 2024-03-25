American Prestige
UNLOCKED - Nakba in the Age of Catastrophe w/ Sherene Seikaly
UNLOCKED - Nakba in the Age of Catastrophe w/ Sherene Seikaly

Mar 25, 2024
By popular demand, we’re unlocking this episode that was originally released January 28, 2024. Thank you to subscribers who gave feedback!

Danny and Derek speak with Sherene Seikaly, associate professor of history at UC Santa Barbara and historian of Palestine, about the eponymous piece she wrote for Jadaliyya at the beginning of 2023. They discuss the framing of “the age of catastrophe”, where Palestine endures an ongoing Nakba as the climate crisis accelerates, how people find simple ways to make life in the midst of upheaval, cultural forms of resistance including food and storytelling, and how Palestine’s struggle resonates with other places confronting similar struggles.

