UNLOCKED - Indigenous American Sovereignty and Subjecthood w/ Matthew Kruer
UNLOCKED - Indigenous American Sovereignty and Subjecthood w/ Matthew Kruer

Jul 04, 2024
Transcript

Happy July 4th to American Prestigeheads and patriots holding citizenship elsewhere. Please enjoy this unlocked episode, and a gentle reminder that tomorrow will be another interview given the absence of our news sage, Derek, from the pod for the next two weeks.

Danny and Derek welcome to the podcast Matthew Kruer, assistant professor of history at the University of Chicago, to discuss his essay “Indigenous Subjecthood and White Populism in British America”. The discussion focuses on the American colonies of the 17th and 18th century, touching on the antimony between sovereignty and subjecthood, England’s notion of “benevolent colonialism”, the Chesapeake region’s indigenous leaders and their forms of political theory as they interacted with the English, and more.

Check out Matthew’s book Time of Anarchy: Indigenous Power and the Crisis of Colonialism in Early America.

A podcast from Daniel Bessner and Derek Davison that provides listeners with everything they need to know about what’s going on in the world.
