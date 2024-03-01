American Prestige
American Prestige
Special - The Self-Immolation of Aaron Bushnell w/ Lyle Jeremy Rubin
1
0:00
-27:27

Special - The Self-Immolation of Aaron Bushnell w/ Lyle Jeremy Rubin

American Prestige
Mar 1, 2024
1
Share
Transcript

No transcript...

Danny and Derek welcome back Lyle Jeremy Rubin, veteran of the war in Afghanistan and author of the memoir Pain is Weakness Leaving the Body: A Marine’s Unbecoming, to discuss his new piece in The Nation, “Taking Aaron Bushnell at His Word (and Deed)”. The group delves into Bushnell’s act of protest, what we know of his ideology and work as a member of the US Air Force, the public response to and framing of his death, and more.

1 Comment
American Prestige
American Prestige
A podcast from Daniel Bessner and Derek Davison that provides listeners with everything they need to know about what’s going on in the world.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Email mobile setup link
Appears in episode
American Prestige
Recent Episodes
31:42
News - Gaza City Massacre, Darfur Aid Crisis, Sweden Joins NATO
  
American Prestige
24:05
Special - Arab Americans and the Michigan Primary w/ Malak Silmi
  
American Prestige
53:58
E137 - Christian Zionism, Ep. 2 w/ Daniel Hummel
  
American Prestige
52:36
Bonus - The State of Affairs in Russia and Ukraine w/ Mark Ames
  
American Prestige
32:45
Special - The 2024 Pakistani General Election w/ Umair Javed
  
American Prestige
42:45
News - Gaza War, Ansar Allah (Houthi) Attacks, Russia Advances in Ukraine
  
American Prestige
4:32
This Week in History - February 19-25
  
American Prestige