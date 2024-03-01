Special - The Self-Immolation of Aaron Bushnell w/ Lyle Jeremy Rubin

Danny and Derek welcome back Lyle Jeremy Rubin, veteran of the war in Afghanistan and author of the memoir Pain is Weakness Leaving the Body: A Marine’s Unbecoming, to discuss his new piece in The Nation, “Taking Aaron Bushnell at His Word (and Deed)”. The group delves into Bushnell’s act of protest, what we know of his ideology and work as a member of the US Air Force, the public response to and framing of his death, and more.