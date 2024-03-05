American Prestige
Special - The Humanitarian Situation in Gaza w/ Omar Shakir
Special - The Humanitarian Situation in Gaza w/ Omar Shakir

Mar 5, 2024
Derek welcomes back Omar Shakir, Israel and Palestine Director at Human Rights Watch (HRW), to discuss the humanitarian situation Gaza since the International Court of Justice’s rulings at the end of January in South Africa’s case against Israel. They get into what the court actually ordered, Israel’s response, the current humanitarian catastrophe, the “Flour Massacre”, U.S. aid airdrops, the undercutting of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), and more.

A podcast from Daniel Bessner and Derek Davison that provides listeners with everything they need to know about what’s going on in the world.
