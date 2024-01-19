American Prestige
Special - The 2024 Taiwanese Presidential Election w/ James Lin
Special - The 2024 Taiwanese Presidential Election w/ James Lin
Jan 19, 2024
Official AP Taiwan Desk James Lin returns to the pod to give us a breakdown of the recent presidential election in Taiwan. The group discusses the three candidates, winner Lai Ching-te’s Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and its moves to avoid repercussions from the PRC (China), the international response to the election, the evolving diplomatic norms …

Appears in episode

American Prestige

