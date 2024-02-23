Danny and Derek speak to Umair Javed, assistant professor of politics and sociology at Lahore University of Management Sciences, about this month’s general election in Pakistan. They discuss the major issues facing the country, the struggles of PTI and jailed candidate (and former prime minister) Imran Khan, the role of the U.S., and more.
Special - The 2024 Pakistani General Election w/ Umair Javed
Special - The 2024 Pakistani General Election w/ Umair Javed
Special - The 2024 Pakistani General Election w/ Umair Javed
Feb 23, 2024
∙ Paid
American Prestige
A podcast from Daniel Bessner and Derek Davison that provides listeners with everything they need to know about what’s going on in the world.
