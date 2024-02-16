Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night stays Danny and Derek from the headlines. This week: Global military spending reached new heights in 2023 (0:31); a Gaza update (3:51); a major exchange of fire between Israel and Hezbollah (12:12); contentioius election results in Pakistan (14:38); reports of the military in disarray in Myanmar (19:08); Indonesia holds a general election (22:36); protests continue in Senegal (25:11); allegations of a massacre in Ethiopia (27:19); Russia might be planning for space nukes (29:58); Venezuela is massing troops on the Guyana border (33:17); and an update on the United States’ military supplemental (36:17).
News - Gaza War, Pakistan Election, Venezuela-Guyana Tensions
News - Gaza War, Pakistan Election, Venezuela-Guyana Tensions
Feb 16, 2024
