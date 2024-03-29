American Prestige
American Prestige
Free Bonus - Rethinking U.S. World Power w/ Michael Brenes and Stephen Wertheim
0:00
-53:28

Free Bonus - Rethinking U.S. World Power w/ Michael Brenes and Stephen Wertheim

American Prestige
Mar 29, 2024
Share
Transcript

No transcript...

Since Derek is out of town, an unsupervised Danny welcomes back AP friends Michael Brenes, co-director of the Brady-Johnson program in grand strategy at Yale University and publisher of Warfare and Welfare, and Stephen Wertheim, senior fellow in the American Statecraft Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, to discuss the new volume Danny and Michael edited, Rethinking U.S. World Power: Domestic Histories of U.S. Foreign Relations. They talk about the current tenor in DC around foreign policy, the degree to which domestic factors affect U.S. decisions therein, and how their careers thus far have shaped their thinking.

0 Comments
American Prestige
American Prestige
A podcast from Daniel Bessner and Derek Davison that provides listeners with everything they need to know about what’s going on in the world.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
American Prestige
Recent Episodes
5:00
This Week in History - March 26-April 1
  
American Prestige
45:51
E141 - Prabowo and the 2024 Indonesia General Election w/ Michael G. Vann
  
American Prestige
48:31
UNLOCKED - Nakba in the Age of Catastrophe w/ Sherene Seikaly
  
American Prestige
46:37
Bonus - Ian Fleming, Frantz Fanon, and Decolonization w/ Daniel Immerwahr
  
American Prestige
42:32
News - Famine in Gaza and Sudan, Niger Kicks Out US Forces, Pakistan Airstrikes
  
American Prestige
3:58
This Week in History - March 19-25
  
American Prestige
49:18
E140 - Ariel Henry and Foreign Intervention in Haiti w/ Jemima Pierre
  
American Prestige