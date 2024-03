Danny and Derek give updates on Russia-Ukraine tensions, the recent change of government in Germany, the U.S.' boycott of the Olympics, and the Summit for Democracy. They then speak with Natalie Shure, of The New Republic, and Bob Wright, of The Nonzero Newsletter, about Havana Syndrome.

Check out Natalie's piece at Slow Boring: https://bit.ly/3Gz3rGu Check out Bob's piece at the Nonzero Newsletter: https://bit.ly/3DH49jm