American Prestige
American Prestige
E155 - Left-Wing Free Trade w/ Marc-William Palen
0:00
-1:07:34

E155 - Left-Wing Free Trade w/ Marc-William Palen

American Prestige
Jul 02, 2024
Share
Transcript

Danny and Derek speak welcome to the program Marc-William Palen, senior lecturer in history at the University of Exeter, for a discussion on his book Pax Economica: Left-Wing Visions of a Free Trade World. They delve into 19th century liberal radicalism and anti-slavery trade policies, how Marx and early socialists approached free trade, the role of consumption, where feminists and christian pacifists fell on the matter, the advent of neoliberalism, “free” vs “preferrred” trade, and more.

0 Comments
American Prestige
American Prestige
A podcast from Daniel Bessner and Derek Davison that provides listeners with everything they need to know about what’s going on in the world.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
American Prestige
Recent Episodes
Bonus - The Ever-Evolving Espionage Act, Pt. 2 w/ Sam Lebovic
  American Prestige
Bonus - Presidential Debate Livestream 6/27/24 w/ Emily Tamkin, Courtney Rawlings, and Alex Aviña
  American Prestige
Special - The Failed Coup in Bolivia w/ Bret Gustafson
  American Prestige
News - Bolivia Failed Coup, Kenya Protests, Assange Plea Deal
  American Prestige
This Week in History - June 25-July 1
  American Prestige
E154 - The Ever-Evolving Espionage Act, Pt. 1 w/ Sam Lebovic
  American Prestige
Bonus - Saudi Complicity in 9/11 w/ Steven Simon
  American Prestige