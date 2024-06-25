American Prestige
E154 - The Ever-Evolving Espionage Act, Pt. 1 w/ Sam Lebovic
E154 - The Ever-Evolving Espionage Act, Pt. 1 w/ Sam Lebovic

Jun 25, 2024
Sam Lebovic, professor of history at George Mason University, joins Danny and Derek for a look at the Espionage Act of 1917 and its use over the years. In this first part of the discussion, they explore the dominant ideologies at the time of its inception, its implementation in cases from Eugene Debs to Herbert Yardley, the law’s effect on whistle-blowing, America’s burgeoning “secrecy regime”, how the interpretation shifted from the early years of the Act’s existence, and more through World War II.

Be sure to grab a copy of Sam’s book State of Silence: The Espionage Act and the Rise of America's Secrecy Regime.

