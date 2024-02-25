American Prestige
Bonus - The State of Affairs in Russia and Ukraine w/ Mark Ames
Bonus - The State of Affairs in Russia and Ukraine w/ Mark Ames

Feb 25, 2024
Danny and Derek welcome returning champion Mark Ames, co-host of Radio War Nerd, to give us a update on Russia and Ukraine. The get into the death of Alexei Navalny in Russia, the firing of General Valerii Zaluzhnyi in Ukraine, the latter country’s manpower issues, and the state of the war now.

A podcast from Daniel Bessner and Derek Davison that provides listeners with everything they need to know about what’s going on in the world.
