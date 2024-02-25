Danny and Derek welcome returning champion Mark Ames, co-host of Radio War Nerd, to give us a update on Russia and Ukraine. The get into the death of Alexei Navalny in Russia, the firing of General Valerii Zaluzhnyi in Ukraine, the latter country’s manpower issues, and the state of the war now.
Bonus - The State of Affairs in Russia and Ukraine w/ Mark Ames
Feb 25, 2024
∙ Paid
