Danny and Derek welcome back Sam Lebovic, professor of history at George Mason University, for the second part of their discussion on the Espionage Act of 1917 and its use over the years. The group picks things up in the postwar era, exploring how the advent of the national security state and Cold War influenced America’s use of the Act, the Pentagon Pa…
Share this post
Bonus - The Ever-Evolving Espionage Act, Pt. 2 w/ Sam Lebovic
www.americanprestigepod.com
1
Share this post
Bonus - The Ever-Evolving Espionage Act, Pt. 2 w/ Sam Lebovic
www.americanprestigepod.com
1×
Preview
0:00
-5:46
Bonus - The Ever-Evolving Espionage Act, Pt. 2 w/ Sam Lebovic
Jun 30, 2024
∙ Paid
American Prestige
A podcast from Daniel Bessner and Derek Davison that provides listeners with everything they need to know about what’s going on in the world.A podcast from Daniel Bessner and Derek Davison that provides listeners with everything they need to know about what’s going on in the world.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes