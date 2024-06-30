American Prestige
Bonus - The Ever-Evolving Espionage Act, Pt. 2 w/ Sam Lebovic
Bonus - The Ever-Evolving Espionage Act, Pt. 2 w/ Sam Lebovic

Jun 30, 2024
Danny and Derek welcome back Sam Lebovic, professor of history at George Mason University, for the second part of their discussion on the Espionage Act of 1917 and its use over the years. The group picks things up in the postwar era, exploring how the advent of the national security state and Cold War influenced America's use of the Act, the Pentagon Pa…

