Bonus - AI Weapons and Venture Capitalists w/ Michael Brenes
Bonus - AI Weapons and Venture Capitalists w/ Michael Brenes

Jul 07, 2024
Danny and Derek once again welcome to the program Michael Brenes, co-director of the Brady-Johnson program in grand strategy at Yale University and publisher of Warfare and Welfare, this time to talk about his article with William D. Hartung in The New Republic, “A.I. Won’t Transform War. It’ll Only Make Venture Capitalists Richer.” The group discusses …

A podcast from Daniel Bessner and Derek Davison that provides listeners with everything they need to know about what’s going on in the world.
