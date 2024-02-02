American Prestige
AP x Nonzero - What’s Next for Gaza and Israel? w/ Robert Wright
AP x Nonzero - What’s Next for Gaza and Israel? w/ Robert Wright
Feb 2, 2024
Welcome to the third installment of the collaboration between AP and Nonzero Newsletter! Paid subscribers get a discounted membership to Nonzero— just scroll below the paywall near the bottom of the description, where you’ll also find the video for the Overtime segment.

0:00 Another high-synergy collaborative episode
1:14 Do mainstream Israelis support ethnic cleansing?
10:28 Biden’s electoral (mis?)calculations on Israel-Palestine
20:46 What does a left-wing foreign policy vision look like today? 

Nonzero Newsletter on Substack:

Nonzero Newsletter

Politics, psychology, and tips on averting the apocalypse.
By Robert Wright

Twitter: https://twitter.com/NonzeroPods

This post is for paid subscribers

