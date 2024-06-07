News - Biden's Gaza Ceasefire Push, India and South Africa Elections, Immigration Executive Order

Once again, it’s your patented AP News Roundup™. This week: in Palestine/Israel, Biden pushes a new ceasefire plan (0:30), an update on the situation on the ground in Gaza (8:06), Slovenia recognizes Palestinian statehood (11:37), and Congress (prematurely?) announces a Netanyahu visit (12:37); things further escalate between Hezbollah and Israel on the border with Lebanon (13:55); registration opens for candidates in Iran’s upcoming presidential election (16:45); India’s election sees another Modi victory, but the end of his BJP party’s 10-year majority (19:41); in Sudan, accusations of genocide in Darfur while another RSF atrocity is carried out in the country’s Gezira state (22:49); the results of South Africa’s election, where the African National Congress (ANC) has lost its parliamentary majority (25:21); Ukraine appears to have taken Blinken’s cue to begin using US/Western weapons in Russia (28:01); the results of Mexico’s election (31:02); Joe Biden issues a new executive order limiting asylum at the southern border (32:06); and the EU’s Copernicus Climate Change Service reports that May 2024 confirms 12 consecutive months of record-breaking global temperatures (35:12).

Check out our pre- and post-Mexican election specials with Alexander Aviña.