Special - The 2024 Mexican Election w/ Alex Aviña
Special - The 2024 Mexican Election w/ Alex Aviña

American Prestige
Jun 05, 2024
2
Danny and Derek are once again joined by Alexander Aviña, associate professor of history at Arizona State University, this time to break down Sunday’s presidential election in Mexico. Topics include reactions to Claudia Sheinbaum’s victory, what we might expect in her upcoming tenure, and what this means for left-wing movements around the world.

American Prestige
American Prestige
A podcast from Daniel Bessner and Derek Davison that provides listeners with everything they need to know about what’s going on in the world.
