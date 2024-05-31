Danny and Derek welcome back Alexander Aviña, associate professor of history at Arizona State University, to discuss the election happening Sunday, June 2, wherein left-wing party MORENA’s Claudia Sheinbaum will face the conservative National Action Party’s Xóchitl Gálvez and center-left Citizen’s Movement’s Jorge Máynez to see who will succeed Andrés M…
Special - 2024 Mexican Election Preview w/ Alex Aviña
Special - 2024 Mexican Election Preview w/ Alex Aviña
May 31, 2024
American Prestige
A podcast from Daniel Bessner and Derek Davison that provides listeners with everything they need to know about what's going on in the world.
