Special - 2024 Mexican Election Preview w/ Alex Aviña
Special - 2024 Mexican Election Preview w/ Alex Aviña

May 31, 2024
Danny and Derek welcome back Alexander Aviña, associate professor of history at Arizona State University, to discuss the election happening Sunday, June 2, wherein left-wing party MORENA’s Claudia Sheinbaum will face the conservative National Action Party’s Xóchitl Gálvez and center-left Citizen’s Movement’s Jorge Máynez to see who will succeed Andrés M…

Appears in episode
American Prestige
