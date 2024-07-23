E168 - The Habsburg Empire and the Modern State w/ Natasha Wheatley

Natasha Wheatley, assistant professor of history at Princeton, sits down with Danny and Derek to talk about the transformation of the Habsburg Empire from a multinational collection of polities to discrete nation-states and how this century of radical change informs our ideas of sovereignty and the subsequent international order. The discussion explores the Austro-Hungarian Compromise of 1867, how the Empire navigated emerging nationalisms in the late 19th century compared with the Ottoman Empire, problems of post-Habsburg states after WWI and how they helped engender WWII, and more.

Grab a copy of Natasha’s book The Life and Death of States: Central Europe and the Transformation of Modern Sovereignty.

Further Reading:

Georg Jellinek

Pieter Judson

Hans Kelsen