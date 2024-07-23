American Prestige
American Prestige
E168 - The Habsburg Empire and the Modern State w/ Natasha Wheatley
1
0:00
-53:00

E168 - The Habsburg Empire and the Modern State w/ Natasha Wheatley

American Prestige
Jul 23, 2024
1
Share
Transcript

Natasha Wheatley, assistant professor of history at Princeton, sits down with Danny and Derek to talk about the transformation of the Habsburg Empire from a multinational collection of polities to discrete nation-states and how this century of radical change informs our ideas of sovereignty and the subsequent international order. The discussion explores the Austro-Hungarian Compromise of 1867, how the Empire navigated emerging nationalisms in the late 19th century compared with the Ottoman Empire, problems of post-Habsburg states after WWI and how they helped engender WWII, and more.

Grab a copy of Natasha’s book The Life and Death of States: Central Europe and the Transformation of Modern Sovereignty.

Further Reading:

Georg Jellinek

Pieter Judson

Hans Kelsen

1 Comment
American Prestige
American Prestige
A podcast from Daniel Bessner and Derek Davison that provides listeners with everything they need to know about what’s going on in the world.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
American Prestige
Recent Episodes
Bonus - The Rise and Fall of the American Constitutional Model, Ep. 3 w/ Aziz Rana
  American Prestige
News - UK and France Elections, New Cold War Arms Tension, Sahel Junta "Confederation"
  American Prestige
This Week in History - July 16-22
  American Prestige
E167 - The Early Days of Imperial America w/ Emily Conroy-Krutz
  American Prestige
Bonus - The Rise and Fall of the American Constitutional Model, Ep. 2 w/ Aziz Rana
  American Prestige
This Week in History - July 9-15
  American Prestige
UNLOCKED - Biden in a Box w/ Jonathan Guyer
  American Prestige