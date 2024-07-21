Bonus - The Rise and Fall of the American Constitutional Model, Ep. 3 w/ Aziz Rana

Aziz Rana, the incoming J. Donald Monan, S.J., professor of law and government at Boston College, once again joins Danny and Derek to continue the discussion about Americans’ relationship with the Constitution. The conversation picks up in the postwar period, exploring how the document became an economic document as well as a political one, the rise of …
