Bonus - The Rise and Fall of the American Constitutional Model, Ep. 3 w/ Aziz Rana
Bonus - The Rise and Fall of the American Constitutional Model, Ep. 3 w/ Aziz Rana

Jul 21, 2024
∙ Paid
Share

Aziz Rana, the incoming J. Donald Monan, S.J., professor of law and government at Boston College, once again joins Danny and Derek to continue the discussion about Americans’ relationship with the Constitution. The conversation picks up in the postwar period, exploring how the document became an economic document as well as a political one, the rise of …

A podcast from Daniel Bessner and Derek Davison that provides listeners with everything they need to know about what’s going on in the world.
