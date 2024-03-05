American Prestige
American Prestige
UNLOCKED - Duned if You Do, Duned if You Don't w/ Daniel Immerwahr
0:00
-58:48

UNLOCKED - Duned if You Do, Duned if You Don't w/ Daniel Immerwahr

American Prestige
Mar 5, 2024
Share
Transcript

No transcript...

This episode originally aired October 29, 2021

Danny and Derek speak with Daniel Immerwahr, professor of history at Northwestern University, about all things Dune. They discuss the importance of culture to understanding U.S. empire, the history of imperial U.S. fiction, the life and times of Frank Herbert, and how Herbert's particular vision of technology, empire, and indigenous politics informed the writing of Dune.

Check out Daniel's articles on Dune, in the Los Angeles Review of BooksThe New York Times, and the Journal of American Studies.

0 Comments
American Prestige
American Prestige
A podcast from Daniel Bessner and Derek Davison that provides listeners with everything they need to know about what’s going on in the world.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Email mobile setup link
Appears in episode
American Prestige
Recent Episodes
57:02
E138 - Democracy and the Left Turn in Latin America w/ Gabriel Hetland
  
American Prestige
4:13
This Week in History - February 26-March 4
  
American Prestige
52:11
Bonus - Nazis in Video Games w/ Trevor Strunk
  
American Prestige
27:27
Special - The Self-Immolation of Aaron Bushnell w/ Lyle Jeremy Rubin
  
American Prestige
31:42
News - Gaza City Massacre, Darfur Aid Crisis, Sweden Joins NATO
  
American Prestige
24:05
Special - Arab Americans and the Michigan Primary w/ Malak Silmi
  
American Prestige
53:58
E137 - Christian Zionism, Ep. 2 w/ Daniel Hummel
  
American Prestige