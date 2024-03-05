UNLOCKED - Duned if You Do, Duned if You Don't w/ Daniel Immerwahr

This episode originally aired October 29, 2021

Danny and Derek speak with Daniel Immerwahr, professor of history at Northwestern University, about all things Dune. They discuss the importance of culture to understanding U.S. empire, the history of imperial U.S. fiction, the life and times of Frank Herbert, and how Herbert's particular vision of technology, empire, and indigenous politics informed the writing of Dune.

