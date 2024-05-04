American Prestige
Special - The Palestine Exception w/ Josh Rushing
Special - The Palestine Exception w/ Josh Rushing

May 04, 2024
In a follow-up to our special on students' pro-Palestine organizing, Danny speaks with Josh Rushing, founding member of Al Jazeera English and senior correspondent for its program Fault Lines, about the crackdown on Palestine advocacy on campuses since October 7 and what it means for academic freedom. They discuss his Fault Lines documentary on the subj…

