Danny sits down with Tyler Austin Harper, co-host of the Time to Say Goodbye podcast and assistant professor of environmental studies at Bates College, to talk about the recent wave of student protests for Palestine and the ensuing crackdown. They compare today’s movement with its antecedents, the significance of their presence at elite institutions, wh…
Special - Universities and the Palestine Protests w/ Tyler Austin Harper
May 02, 2024
