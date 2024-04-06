Danny and Derek welcome back Natalie Shure, writer and researcher whose work focuses on history, health, and politics, for an update on where we stand with Havana Syndrome. When Natalie (along with Bob Wright) first chatted with us in December 2021, little was known about the condition. It turns out, we still don’t know much, but stories contending conn…
Special - Havana Syndrome Update w/ Natalie Shure
Special - Havana Syndrome Update w/ Natalie Shure
Apr 06, 2024
