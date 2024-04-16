American Prestige
E144 - Patriots on Broadway w/ Michael Stuhlbarg
E144 - Patriots on Broadway w/ Michael Stuhlbarg

Apr 16, 2024
Danny and Derek welcome to the podcast actor Michael Stuhlbarg (A Serious Man, Call Me By Your Name, “Boardwalk Empire”) to discuss his role in the new play Patriots, which portrays billionaire Boris Berezovsky’s (Stuhlbarg) relationship with Vladimir Putin (Will Keen) in 1991. The group discusses the challenges in nuanced portrayals of Berezovsky and Putin, how preparing for the character pushed Michael to reframe his perspective on the end of the USSR, the resonance between the events of the play and the current situation in the United States, notions of homeland and patriotism for Berezovsky, and more.

Patriots is playing now on Broadway through June 23 at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre at 243 West 47 Street. Buy your tickets here.

*Producer’s Note: The “Russia 1985–1999: TraumaZone” documentary series that Michael referenced was created by Adam Curtis.

