Danny and Derek again chat with Penny Von Eschen, William R. Kennan Jr. professor of American studies and professor of history at UVA, about her book Paradoxes of Nostalgia: Cold War Triumphalism and Global Disorder since 1989. This second part of the conversation picks up with Cold War nostalgia in American pop culture, the 90s search for a new “bad guy” in places like DPRK/North Korea and the Balkans, the “kitschification” of the Cold War, ways this nostalgia manifested throughout the War on Terror, how U.S.-Russia relations were reshaped in the 1990s and 2000s, and the influences of this refracted view of the Cold War on the “New Cold War” dynamic we’re seeing today.
E142 - The Cold War's Afterlife, Pt. 2 w/ Penny Von Eschen
E142 - The Cold War's Afterlife, Pt. 2 w/ Penny Von Eschen
Apr 09, 2024
E142 - The Cold War's Afterlife, Pt. 2 w/ Penny Von Eschen
