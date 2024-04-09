American Prestige
American Prestige
E142 - The Cold War's Afterlife, Pt. 2 w/ Penny Von Eschen
0:00
-1:02:04

E142 - The Cold War's Afterlife, Pt. 2 w/ Penny Von Eschen

American Prestige
Apr 09, 2024
Share
Transcript

No transcript...

Danny and Derek again chat with Penny Von Eschen, William R. Kennan Jr. professor of American studies and professor of history at UVA, about her book Paradoxes of Nostalgia: Cold War Triumphalism and Global Disorder since 1989. This second part of the conversation picks up with Cold War nostalgia in American pop culture, the 90s search for a new “bad guy” in places like DPRK/North Korea and the Balkans, the “kitschification” of the Cold War, ways this nostalgia manifested throughout the War on Terror, how U.S.-Russia relations were reshaped in the 1990s and 2000s, and the influences of this refracted view of the Cold War on the “New Cold War” dynamic we’re seeing today.

0 Comments
American Prestige
American Prestige
A podcast from Daniel Bessner and Derek Davison that provides listeners with everything they need to know about what’s going on in the world.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
American Prestige
Recent Episodes
52:15
Bonus - Biden in a Box w/ Jonathan Guyer
  
American Prestige
30:19
Special - Havana Syndrome Update w/ Natalie Shure
  
American Prestige
1:09:08
AP x Nonzero - Biden’s Israel Problem w/ Robert Wright
  
American Prestige
44:06
News - IDF Kills More Aid Workers, IRGC Hit in Damascus, Moscow Terror Attack
  
American Prestige
25:47
Special - Resigning from the State Department w/ Annelle Sheline
  
American Prestige
5:17
This Week in History - April 2-8
  
American Prestige
56:35
E142 - The Cold War's Afterlife, Pt. 1 w/ Penny Von Eschen
  
American Prestige