E137 - Christian Zionism, Ep. 2 w/ Daniel Hummel
E137 - Christian Zionism, Ep. 2 w/ Daniel Hummel

American Prestige
Feb 27, 2024
Daniel Hummel, director for university engagement at the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s Upper House, returns to continue the discussion on Christian Zionism in the United States since 1948. In this episode, the group picks up with the rise of the new Christian right in the 1970s and the role of Zionism therein, dispensationalism and its notion of Jews and Israel, the Israeli right’s concurrent rise to power, Jimmy Carter as a non-Zionist evangelical, the Camp David Accords, Ronald Reagan’s relationship with Christian Zionism, and where the movement stood on the eve of the Oslo Accords.

Be sure to catch up on the first episode in the series!

Grab a copy of Daniel’s book Covenant Brothers: Evangelicals, Jews, and U.S.-Israeli Relations!

A podcast from Daniel Bessner and Derek Davison that provides listeners with everything they need to know about what’s going on in the world.
