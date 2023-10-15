Free Bonus - Christian Zionism, Ep. 1 w/ Daniel Hummel

Danny and Derek sit down with Daniel Hummel, director for university engagement at the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s Upper House, to discuss the emergence and rise of Christian Zionism in the United States since 1948. In this first part, they get into the pre-WWII roots of the movement, Evangelical Christians’ relations with Muslims of the region in the early days of the State of Israel, the theological basis of Christian Zionism, figures like Douglas Young and Billy Graham, the concept of Judeo-Christianity, the effect of the 1967 War on the relationship, and more until the Nixon Administration.

Be sure to grab a copy of Daniel’s book Covenant Brothers: Evangelicals, Jews, and U.S.-Israeli Relations: https://www.danielghummel.com/covenant-brothers