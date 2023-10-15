American Prestige
American Prestige
Free Bonus - Christian Zionism, Ep. 1 w/ Daniel Hummel
4
0:00
-1:00:35

Free Bonus - Christian Zionism, Ep. 1 w/ Daniel Hummel

American Prestige
Oct 15, 2023
4
Share
Transcript

No transcript...

Danny and Derek sit down with Daniel Hummel, director for university engagement at the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s Upper House, to discuss the emergence and rise of Christian Zionism in the United States since 1948. In this first part, they get into the pre-WWII roots of the movement, Evangelical Christians’ relations with Muslims of the region in the early days of the State of Israel, the theological basis of Christian Zionism, figures like Douglas Young and Billy Graham, the concept of Judeo-Christianity, the effect of the 1967 War on the relationship, and more until the Nixon Administration.

Be sure to grab a copy of Daniel’s book Covenant Brothers: Evangelicals, Jews, and U.S.-Israeli Relations: https://www.danielghummel.com/covenant-brothers

4 Comments
American Prestige
American Prestige
A podcast from Daniel Bessner and Derek Davison that provides listeners with everything they need to know about what’s going on in the world.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Email mobile setup link
Appears in episode
American Prestige
Recent Episodes
52:36
Bonus - The State of Affairs in Russia and Ukraine w/ Mark Ames
  
American Prestige
32:45
Special - The 2024 Pakistani General Election w/ Umair Javed
  
American Prestige
42:45
News - Gaza War, Ansar Allah (Houthi) Attacks, Russia Advances in Ukraine
  
American Prestige
4:32
This Week in History - February 19-25
  
American Prestige
54:34
E136 - UFO Mythology w/ David Halperin
  
American Prestige
37:16
Bonus - Gerontocracy in U.S. Politics w/ Samuel Moyn
  
American Prestige
4:08
This Week in History - February 12-18
  
American Prestige
39:11
News - Gaza War, Pakistan Election, Venezuela-Guyana Tensions
  
American Prestige