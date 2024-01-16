American Prestige
American Prestige
E131 - The End of Liberal Certainty w/ John Gray
19
0:00
-1:01:57
E131 - The End of Liberal Certainty w/ John Gray
A spirited discussion between Danny and the English political philosopher on his recent book The New Leviathans: Thoughts After Liberalism
American Prestige
Jan 16, 2024
19
Share
Transcript

No transcript...

John Gray, emeritus professor of European thought at the London School of Economics, joins Danny for a lively chat about liberalism, the powers that be, and what the duo calls “the bads”. Centering John’s recent book The New Leviathans: Thoughts After Liberalism, this wide-ranging discussion tries to make sense of the post-Cold War world, assess the threats posed by political and environmental factors, and reckon with what John sees as the extreme default condition of human life.

19 Comments
American Prestige
American Prestige
A podcast from Daniel Bessner and Derek Davison that provides listeners with everything they need to know about what’s going on in the world.

Listen on

Substack App
RSS Feed

Appears in episode

American Prestige

Recent Episodes

4:18
This Week in History - February 5-11
  
American Prestige
20:37
Special - US Base "Tower 22" in Jordan w/ Ken Klippenstein
  
American Prestige
47:18
E134 - The Queer State w/ Samuel Huneke
  
American Prestige
51:44
Bonus - The History of the Kurds, Ep. 7 w/ Djene Bajalan
  
American Prestige
1:23:02
AP x Nonzero - What’s Next for Gaza and Israel? w/ Robert Wright
  
American Prestige
43:47
News - Drone Strike on US Base, Gaza Ceasefire Talks, Record US Weapons Sales
  
American Prestige
24:58
Special - Iran and the Current Middle East Conflict w/ Negar Mortazavi
  
American Prestige
3:52
This Week in History - January 29-February 4
  
American Prestige