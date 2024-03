It’s your weekly historical bento box, brought to you by Foreign Exchanges. Get your AP paid subscribers’ discount for an FX subscription at the bottom of the description!

This week: Nasir Khusraw embarks on his epic travels (later chronicled in his Persian language travelogue Safarnama), the Toucouleur Empire in West Africa reaches its zenith, the Treaty of Mangalore brings the Second Anglo-Mysore War to an end, and more.