Discusses the end of the Cold War and the rise of neoliberalism. Features Fritz Bartel, assistant professor at the Bush School of Government & Public Service at Texas A&M University.

Grab a copy of Fritz’s book The Triumph of Broken Promises: The End of the Cold War and the Rise of Neoliberalism!

Lays the groundwork for the neoliberal era, discussing the particularities of the original Cold War as compared with the new one with China, why great power competition might end peacefully when that’s not anticipated, the social contract promising “modernity’s good life”, the politics behind making promises, and more.

the group gets into the nitty gritty of Fritz’s book, discussing the early 70s moment and the advent of neoliberalism, consumption as seen in both liberal democratic capitalism and state socialism, inflation and more into the early 1980s.

More episodes coming soon!