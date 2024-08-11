American Prestige
American Prestige
Bonus - The End of the Cold War, Ep. 2 w/ Fritz Bartel
Preview
0:00
-4:45

Bonus - The End of the Cold War, Ep. 2 w/ Fritz Bartel

American Prestige
Aug 11, 2024
∙ Paid
Share

We return with Danny and Derek’s series on the end of the Cold War with Fritz Bartel, assistant professor at the Bush School of Government & Public Service at Texas A&M University. In this second episode, the group gets into the nitty gritty of Fritz’s book The Triumph of Broken Promises: The End of the Cold War and the Rise of Neoliberalism, discussing…

This post is for paid subscribers

American Prestige
American Prestige
A podcast from Daniel Bessner and Derek Davison that provides listeners with everything they need to know about what’s going on in the world.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
American Prestige
Recent Episodes
News - Bangladesh Protests Force PM Resignation, Pentagon Rescinds Guantanamo Prisoner Deal, Mali and Niger Cut Ties with Ukraine
  American Prestige
Free Bonus - Danny and Derek Talk "Wag the Dog" on Michael & Us
  American Prestige
Special - What's Happening in the Stock Market? w/ J.W. Mason
  American Prestige
E170 - Police and the Empire City, Pt. 1 w/ Matthew Guariglia
  American Prestige
Bonus - The Rise and Fall of the American Constitutional Model, Ep. 4 w/ Aziz Rana
  American Prestige
This Week in History - July 31-August 6
  American Prestige
News - Israel Assassinations, US-Russia Prisoner Swap, Venezuela Election
  American Prestige