We return with Danny and Derek’s series on the end of the Cold War with Fritz Bartel, assistant professor at the Bush School of Government & Public Service at Texas A&M University. In this second episode, the group gets into the nitty gritty of Fritz’s book The Triumph of Broken Promises: The End of the Cold War and the Rise of Neoliberalism, discussing…
Share this post
Bonus - The End of the Cold War, Ep. 2 w/ Fritz Bartel
www.americanprestigepod.com
1×
Preview
0:00
-4:45
Bonus - The End of the Cold War, Ep. 2 w/ Fritz Bartel
Aug 11, 2024
∙ Paid
American Prestige
A podcast from Daniel Bessner and Derek Davison that provides listeners with everything they need to know about what’s going on in the world.A podcast from Daniel Bessner and Derek Davison that provides listeners with everything they need to know about what’s going on in the world.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes