E64 - The End of the Cold War, Ep. 1 w/ Fritz Bartel
E64 - The End of the Cold War, Ep. 1 w/ Fritz Bartel

Sep 27, 2022
Danny and Derek welcome Fritz Bartel, assistant professor at the Bush School of Government & Public Service at Texas A&M University, for a conversation on his book The Triumph of Broken Promises: The End of the Cold War and the Rise of Neoliberalism. They lay the groundwork for the neoliberal era, discussing the particularities of the original Cold War as compared with the new one with China, why great power competition might end peacefully when that’s not anticipated, the social contract promising “modernity’s good life”, the politics behind making promises, and more.

Grab a copy of Fritz’s book here!

5 Comments
