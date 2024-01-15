American Prestige
American Prestige
Special - The White House, Gaza, and the NSC’s Lies w/ Akbar Shahid Ahmed
5
Preview
0:00
-10:38
Special - The White House, Gaza, and the NSC’s Lies w/ Akbar Shahid Ahmed
American Prestige
Jan 15, 2024
∙ Paid
5
Share

Akbar Shahid Ahmed, senior foreign affairs reporter at HuffPost, returns to the podcast to discuss his recent pieces covering the post-Gaza plans of top White House official Brett McGurk and the imminent departure of the White House’s special Middle East envoy on humanitarian issues. Then, for subscribers, the group gets into the NSC’s attempts to discr…

This post is for paid subscribers

American Prestige
American Prestige
A podcast from Daniel Bessner and Derek Davison that provides listeners with everything they need to know about what’s going on in the world.

Listen on

Substack App
RSS Feed

Appears in episode

American Prestige

Recent Episodes

4:18
This Week in History - February 5-11
  
American Prestige
20:37
Special - US Base "Tower 22" in Jordan w/ Ken Klippenstein
  
American Prestige
47:18
E134 - The Queer State w/ Samuel Huneke
  
American Prestige
51:44
Bonus - The History of the Kurds, Ep. 7 w/ Djene Bajalan
  
American Prestige
1:23:02
AP x Nonzero - What’s Next for Gaza and Israel? w/ Robert Wright
  
American Prestige
43:47
News - Drone Strike on US Base, Gaza Ceasefire Talks, Record US Weapons Sales
  
American Prestige
24:58
Special - Iran and the Current Middle East Conflict w/ Negar Mortazavi
  
American Prestige
3:52
This Week in History - January 29-February 4
  
American Prestige