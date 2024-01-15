Special - The White House, Gaza, and the NSC’s Lies w/ Akbar Shahid Ahmed

Akbar Shahid Ahmed, senior foreign affairs reporter at HuffPost, returns to the podcast to discuss his recent pieces covering the post-Gaza plans of top White House official Brett McGurk and the imminent departure of the White House’s special Middle East envoy on humanitarian issues. Then, for subscribers, the group gets into the NSC’s attempts to discr…
Jan 15, 2024
