Special - The Death of Ebrahim Raisi w/ Sina Toossi

Danny and Derek chat with AP Iran expert Sina Toossi, senior non-resident fellow at the Center for International Policy, about the late Iranian president Ebrahim Raisi, who was killed in a helicopter crash on Sunday along with foreign minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian. The group delves into Raisi’s background and ideology, the next steps to find a new p…
The Death of Ebrahim Raisi w/ Sina Toossi
May 20, 2024
American Prestige
