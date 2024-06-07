Derek welcomes back to the program Ashoka Mody, Charles and Marie Robertson Visiting Professor in International Economic Policy at the Princeton School of Public and International Affairs, to talk about this week’s election in India. They discuss the issues facing voters, Modi’s presidential victory, his Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) surprise loss of i…
Share this post
Special - The 2024 India Election w/ Ashoka Mody
www.americanprestigepod.com
Special - The 2024 India Election w/ Ashoka Mody
Jun 07, 2024
∙ Paid
American Prestige
A podcast from Daniel Bessner and Derek Davison that provides listeners with everything they need to know about what’s going on in the world.A podcast from Daniel Bessner and Derek Davison that provides listeners with everything they need to know about what’s going on in the world.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes