Special - The 2024 India Election w/ Ashoka Mody
Special - The 2024 India Election w/ Ashoka Mody

Jun 07, 2024
Derek welcomes back to the program Ashoka Mody, Charles and Marie Robertson Visiting Professor in International Economic Policy at the Princeton School of Public and International Affairs, to talk about this week’s election in India. They discuss the issues facing voters, Modi’s presidential victory, his Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) surprise loss of i…

A podcast from Daniel Bessner and Derek Davison that provides listeners with everything they need to know about what’s going on in the world.
