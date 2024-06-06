On this 80th anniversary of D-Day, Danny and Derek speak with Andrew Gulli, editor-in-chief of The Strand Magazine, which recently put out a previously unpublished short story by Rod Serling, “First Squad, First Platoon”, based on his experiences fighting in the Philippines during WWII. They discuss Serling’s background, his work on The Twilight Zone, a…
Special - Rod Serling's Second World War w/ Andrew Gulli
Jun 06, 2024
American Prestige
A podcast from Daniel Bessner and Derek Davison that provides listeners with everything they need to know about what's going on in the world.
