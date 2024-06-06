American Prestige
Special - Rod Serling's Second World War w/ Andrew Gulli
Special - Rod Serling's Second World War w/ Andrew Gulli

Jun 06, 2024
On this 80th anniversary of D-Day, Danny and Derek speak with Andrew Gulli, editor-in-chief of The Strand Magazine, which recently put out a previously unpublished short story by Rod Serling, “First Squad, First Platoon”, based on his experiences fighting in the Philippines during WWII. They discuss Serling’s background, his work on The Twilight Zone, a…

