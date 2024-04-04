American Prestige
American Prestige
Special - Resigning from the State Department w/ Annelle Sheline
0:00
-25:47

Special - Resigning from the State Department w/ Annelle Sheline

American Prestige
Apr 04, 2024
Share

Danny and Derek welcome back Annelle Sheline, former foreign affairs officer at the State Department, to discuss her resignation over the Biden Administration’s handling of Israel and Gaza. They discuss her role at State, what changed there after October 7, her interactions with superiors and administration officials, how the response to Gaza differs from that of Ukraine, the efficacy of dissent channels, and more.

Check out Annelle’s piece at CNN about her resignation.

0 Comments
American Prestige
American Prestige
A podcast from Daniel Bessner and Derek Davison that provides listeners with everything they need to know about what’s going on in the world.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
American Prestige
Recent Episodes
5:17
This Week in History - April 2-8
  
American Prestige
56:35
E142 - The Cold War's Afterlife, Pt. 1 w/ Penny Von Eschen
  
American Prestige
43:07
Bonus - The History of Brazil, Ep. 1 w/ Bryan Pitts
  
American Prestige
53:28
Free Bonus - Rethinking U.S. World Power w/ Michael Brenes and Stephen Wertheim
  
American Prestige
5:00
This Week in History - March 26-April 1
  
American Prestige
45:51
E141 - Prabowo and the 2024 Indonesia General Election w/ Michael G. Vann
  
American Prestige
48:31
UNLOCKED - Nakba in the Age of Catastrophe w/ Sherene Seikaly
  
American Prestige