Danny and Derek welcome back Annelle Sheline, former foreign affairs officer at the State Department, to discuss her resignation over the Biden Administration’s handling of Israel and Gaza. They discuss her role at State, what changed there after October 7, her interactions with superiors and administration officials, how the response to Gaza differs from that of Ukraine, the efficacy of dissent channels, and more.
Check out Annelle’s piece at CNN about her resignation.
Special - Resigning from the State Department w/ Annelle Sheline